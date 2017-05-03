There are obvious signs Nigerians are tired of Buhari – Wike – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
There are obvious signs Nigerians are tired of Buhari – Wike
NAIJ.COM
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state has declared that the Workers Day revolt at the Eagle Square was a warning to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the federal government that Nigerians are tired of their needless propaganda, lies and …
Why Muslims must support Wike's administration – Sultan of Sokoto
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!