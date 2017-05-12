There Are Some Nuts Loosed In Your Upstairs, You Speak As If You Are On The White Stuff – Buhari’s Aide Blasts Fani Kayode

Commenting on everything is an indication that there are some loose nuts, upstairs.



Acting President Yemi Osinbajo saying Muhammadu Buhari treats him as a son and a friend, has become a source of anger and anxiety for Femi Fani-Kayode, alias #FFKFood4Dance

But who can blame him? He cannot understand father/Son relationship, respect, decency & loyalty. No he can’t.

He doesn’t posses the capacity to even begin to comprehend any sort of relationship. None!

According to his former boss, Pres. Olusegun Obasanjo, all he understands is the correlation between looted Food and his mouth. Give him some looted yam and he will dance. Till the loot runs out….

#FFKFood4Dance and his co-mischief makers, cannot, no matter how they try, put a wedge between our two leaders. The bond that holds our leaders together, is not personal. It’s their shared commitment to Nigeria and Nigerians.

It won’t be broken by those who speak and act as if they are on the white stuff.

God bless Nigeria.

God bless us, everyone.

Lauretta Onochie

@Laurestar

The post There Are Some Nuts Loosed In Your Upstairs, You Speak As If You Are On The White Stuff – Buhari’s Aide Blasts Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

