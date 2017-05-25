Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘There Is Enough Cake To Share’ – Obasanjo Recommends Engaging Biafra Agitators In Dialogue

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says engaging in dialogue with those agitating for an independent state of Biafra is a sure way to resolving the issue. Speaking at the Biafra conference in Abuja on Thursday, the former president said Nigerians must treat the country with care, TheCable.ng reports. ‎He said the country’s fundamental problem was that…

The post ‘There Is Enough Cake To Share’ – Obasanjo Recommends Engaging Biafra Agitators In Dialogue appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.