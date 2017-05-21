There Is No Need For Biafra Because The Number Of Igbos Asking For Biafra Are Not More Than 10 Percent – Balarabe Musa

A second republic governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa has stated that there wouldn’t have been any need for Biafra because the number of those Igbo asking for Biafra is not more than 10 percent.

READ ALSO: Biafra: Foreign Journalists Storms Nigeria For Nnamdi Kanu (Photos)

Musa admitted that since the civil war ended, Igbo people have not been treated as co-owners of the country.

His words: “Sincerely speaking, the South-East has not had a fair-share since the civil war. Their marginalization is quite obvious.

“But if the policy of reconstruction, reintegration and reconciliation of Gen.Gowon and the late Gen. Murtala’s administrations had continued, the agitation by the few Igbo for Biafra state would have been a thing of the past.

“It is the marginalization that is making a small section of the Igbo to agitate for Biafra. If the reconstruction and reconciliation had been sustained, there wouldn’t have been any need for Biafra because the number of those Igbo asking for Biafra is not more than 10 percent.

“The majority of the Igbo crave for a better Nigeria particularly because of their experience and they are prepared to fight for the unity of Nigeria.

“Majority of Igbo leaders have said in clear terms that they want a better Nigeria where they can expand because they are enterprising in nature.

“As you are aware, people who are enterprising would prefer a big community as against a small one.

“Some of them desire a better Nigeria because they don’t want the previous experience of war to repeat itself. But the agitation for Biafra is a ticking time-bomb just as the level of poverty in Nigeria.

“Like I said earlier, the system of development in Nigeria tend to divide the people. There were times in history when the Igbo were targeted and isolated because they were enterprising and because of the system that operates in Nigeria.

“And probably the system could marginalize everybody until there is a brutal revolution.”

The post There Is No Need For Biafra Because The Number Of Igbos Asking For Biafra Are Not More Than 10 Percent – Balarabe Musa appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

