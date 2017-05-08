A guide to Germany’s possible coalitions – Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle
A guide to Germany's possible coalitions
After the latest regional elections in Schleswig-Holstein, no party has emerged with an absolute majority. Coalition negotiations are underway. Here's an overview of which coalitions can be formed in German politics. Deutschland Steinmeier mit …
