There May Be No Nigeria To Run A General Election In 2019 – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB has insisted that there may be no Nigeria that will run a general election in 2019 because the artificial expression called Nigeria is already sitting on a dangerous time bomb that will explode any moment before 2019.

MASSOB made this statement in a release issued to newsmen in Owerri and singed by the National Secretary Comrade Ugwuoke Ibem Ugwuoke.

As stated in the release, “The Movement for the Actualization Of the Sovereign State of Biafra MASSOB raises a gravely concerns over the ongoing voters registration exercise in Igbo land where Ndigbo are being frustrated and disfranchised by the staffs of INEC.

“This tutored activities of INEC officials under the control and directives of Hausa Fulani leaders appointed by President Buhari is one the major reasons why MASSOB may not support the conduction of the general election of 2019 in Biafra land.”

The release went further to explain how MASSOB got to know about the development, “Reports gathered by MASSOB Security Intelligent Agents proofs that INEC has started the processes of rigging and doctoring the incoming elections to favor the interest of Hausa Fulani.

“Last week at Aguata, MASSOB witnessed indiscriminate criminal acts of INEC officials at Aguata registration centre at a remote location in Ekwuluobia.

“MASSOB saw lot of young people hanging around, they were not registering, it was informed that INEC said they can’t register because they were 18yrs at the point of the last registration in 2014 and they did not register.”

MASSOB alleged that the INEC officials said: “they can only register if they can prove that they weren’t around in the last registration exercise by providing a copy of their International Passport.

“After much pressure to know why such condition must be attached for voters registration, the INEC officials insisted that the order is from above and must be followed.

“MASSOB queried what concerns International Passport with voters registration for people Nigeria claimed are their citizens? Is this same INEC system and bottleneck conditions from above working in the Northern region of Nigeria?

“MASSOB sees these bottleneck conditions a smooth way for disfranchising the people of Eastern region in the coming elections which Nigeria thinks will hold.

“MASSOB under the leadership of our leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu insists that there may be no Nigeria that will run a general election in 2019 because the artificial expression called Nigeria is already sitting on a dangerous time bomb that will explode any moment before 2019.

“MASSOB advice the people of Biafra to be more conscious of the reality of Biafra than who becomes Senators, Governors or other political appointment in Nigeria.”

The post There May Be No Nigeria To Run A General Election In 2019 – MASSOB appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

