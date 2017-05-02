There was great chemistry and a lot of laughter- Singer Cece Sagini excited after ruracio

SDE Entertainment News (satire) (press release) (blog)

Cece Sagini, famously known for the afro-pop hit song Ensobobo and the “I'm a doer” collaboration with Octopizzo, has officially left the market (well, sort of). This past weekend, she had a traditional wedding ceremony with her long time fiancé …



and more »