There’s No Better Alternative To Democracy – Dogara

While restating the commitment of the government to bringing succour to the common man, he saluted all Nigerians for their resilience in the face of challenges they encounter daily and argued that there is no alternative to democracy.

‎According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker congratulated President Buhari, acting President Yemi Osinbajo, state governors and the entire leadership and all Nigerians for the 18 years of democracy in the country and second anniversary of the administration.

“We know that within the two years of this administration, the government has achieved a lot in the area of security. In transportation, we are talking about railways, in Agriculture and in diverse fields of our endeavours a lot has been achieved and a lot need to be done, but we are committed to bringing succour to the common man,” he said.

“I further thank and appreciate our country men and women for the dedication, patience, hope and resilience that they have shown, that in spite of the biting economic recession, we have held on to our hope for a better nation and we have not given up.

“So I want to congratulate all of us and implore us to continue to hope and pray for everyone in position of authority in this country and to assure us that we’ll surely get to our destination.”

Dogara also noted that despite challenges, democracy remains the best form of government, adding that the government of the day is committed to strengthening institutions and fighting corruption.

“Thank God we have a president who is determined and who has an uncompromising stance against corruption, and we are building strong institutions that will deal with the hydra-headed monster”, the speaker stated.

Calling for unity among Nigerians across the country, he stressed that “Nigeria represents the best hope of a Black man and that hope cannot be realized in a factionalized state with no unity and with every one trying to fight for self determination.”

He added, “If there’ll be any black nation that will fulfill the destiny of a black man, which is that of greatness, it’s going to come out of a unified Nigeria. I don’t think there’s anything each of these pockets will achieve that will be greater than what a unified Nigeria can achieve.”

“I know there are challenges but these challenges are not peculiar to us. So many countries have had to face these kind of challenges in their developmental strides.”