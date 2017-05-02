Europe raises Britain’s bill for Brexit to £92billion – Daily Mail
Europe raises Britain's bill for Brexit to £92billion
Daily Mail
Theresa May will be banned from sitting in on Brexit talks, as the EU has upped Britain's divorce bill to £92billion by adding farm payments to its demands. It follows the Prime Minister's promise to be 'bloody difficult' in the negotiations, as …
Brussels hoists gross Brexit 'bill' to up to €100 billion
Revealed: How Jean-Claude Juncker's 'monster' is plotting to 'punish' Britain for Brexit
May: Juncker will find me 'bloody difficult woman' in Brexit talks
