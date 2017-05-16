These Idiots Hijacked An SAPS Vehicle And You Can Probably Guess What Happened Next [Video]

And the award for South Africa’s dumbest criminal of the week goes to…

No, not JZ, but rather either one of the two men who threw a policewoman from her SAPS vehicle before speeding off.

It all went down over in Jozi’s East Rand, with the hijacking taking place at around 2PM on the N3.

The vehicle was then spotted in Alberton and it all kicked off. TimesLive reports:

“A shootout ensued and the hijacker lost control of the vehicle on Second Street‚” [Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo] Dlamini said. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that a hijacker was shot in the head during the shootout. “Upon arrival‚ paramedics found a man‚ believed to be a suspect‚ lying in the driver’s seat of a law enforcement response vehicle. “Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head‚ leaving him in a critical condition. “He was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support. He was thereafter transported to nearby hospital for urgent care‚” said Meiring.

StolenCarRSA with the video:

Dumb #Suspects Hijacked SAPS officer

on the N3 Chased and Supect lost control at Verwoerdpark, Alberton pic.twitter.com/yYHfwjmHke — STOLEN CARS RSA (@stolencarRSA) May 15, 2017

Not your best work, hijackers.

The policewoman was also transported to hospital with “moderate injuries”.

[source:timeslive]

