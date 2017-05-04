These twin sisters do everything together, including giving birth on the same day – Today.com
|
Today.com
|
These twin sisters do everything together, including giving birth on the same day
Today.com
It was already a surreal feeling for twin sisters Kim Abraham and Danielle Grant when they both discovered they were pregnant on the same day. They figured there was probably no way they would end up having the babies on the same day as well, but it …
What are the odds? Twin sisters give birth to baby boys on the same day
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!