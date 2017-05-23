‘They Are Losers’, Trump Condemns Perpetrators of Manchester Concert Bombing

President Donald Trump said Monday’s deadly explosion in Manchester, England was the work of “evil losers.”

“I won’t call them monsters, because they would like that term… they’re losers, just remember that,” he said Tuesday during a press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump met with Abbas in Bethlehem after meeting with Israeli leaders in Jerusalem on Monday. Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” Trump said.

The blast at a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande killed at least 22 people and wounded over 50, according to U.K. police. Police said the incident is “being treated as a terrorist incident.”

US First Lady Melania Trump also expressed sympathies for those affected by the attack.

My thoughts and prayers to the families of #Manchester. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 23, 2017

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post ‘They Are Losers’, Trump Condemns Perpetrators of Manchester Concert Bombing appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

