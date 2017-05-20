They learnt nothing and forgot nothing by Femi Adesina – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
They learnt nothing and forgot nothing by Femi Adesina
NAIJ.COM
Editor's note: President Muhammadu Buhari's medical vacation is a major topic of discussion in Nigeria and beyond. The president's absence has brought to fore the ability of his vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Many have hailed Osinbajo for his …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!