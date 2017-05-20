Pages Navigation Menu

THEY LEARNT NOTHING, AND FORGOT NOTHING, By FEMI ADESINA

They showed their pernicious hands again last Sunday, and have been on the prowl since then, roaring like a lion, seeking who to devour. Purveyors of death they are, and they have killed President Muhammadu Buhari many times over, cloned the websites of international media houses to announce the hoax, but their wishes did not become horses, so they remain stranded, with nothing to ride. Between January 19, this year, when the President first proceeded on vacation, and March 10, when he returned, they had announced his demise many times.

