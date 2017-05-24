They’ve Identified The Manchester Bomber – What We Know So Far

Before we knew who he was, the man who killed 22 people – including children – at a concert in Manchester, UK, was called “pure evil” by The Sun and an “evil loser” by Donald Trump.

But just who is Salman Abedi?

Well, here’s what the intelligence officials have revealed so far:

Abedi is a 22-year-old male who was born in the UK to parents of Libyan birth, reports EWN.

His family moved to Fallowfield in the south of Manchester 10 years ago, before that having lived in London since their emigration from Libya.

This is an alleged picture of him:

Abedi’s parents had already returned to their home country, according to a long-time family friend who had known Abedi and his brother, Ismael, since they were children. More from CNN:

Members of Manchester’s Libyan community told CNN Abedi’s father returned to Libya at the time of the revolution in 2011, while his mother stayed in England to care for the children. She went back to Libya in the past few months, said Ramadan. There were four children in the family, including Abedi — three boys and one girl.

Ramadan [the family friend], who had not seen Abedi much in recent years, had noticed that Abedi had begun to dress “Islamically,” in a long robe, and was growing a beard.

Abedi was in the UK studying business and management at the University of Salford in Manchester, the city’s third-largest university.

Although he completed the 2015-2016 academic year, and according to CNN he was enrolled for a second year, he “hadn’t been attending classes, nor had he been active in school life”.

The University also stated that it was helping police with their investigation.

Once the information was received from British intelligence officials, police then raided a house in Fallowfield.

The 23-year-old man arrested in south Manchester is believed to be Abedi’s brother. They have a sister named Jomana Abedi, the US security officials said.

