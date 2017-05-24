Thierry Henry tells Man United star to leave this summer – The Sport Review
The Sport Review
Thierry Henry tells Man United star to leave this summer
Thierry Henry has urged Wayne Rooney to consider a transfer away from Manchester United in the summer transfer window. The England forward has found his first-team opportunities at Old Trafford to be severely restricted this season since Jose Mourinho …
