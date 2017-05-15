Thieves/politicians looting our money will be tied down by chains, Melaye told

Senator Dino Melaye yesterday went spiritual on his twitter handle praying and prophesying to many of his fan on Twitter.

Melaye in one of the tweets prophesied ‘every chain tying you down to the same spot of frustration and poverty break now in the mighty name of Jesus.’

While many tweeted back ‘Amen’ Aremo‏ @octshalom reacting to Melaye’s prophesy retweeted ‘I also prophesy that all thieves/politicians who are looting our money will be tied down by chains and never be loose. #ajekuniyalooje’

