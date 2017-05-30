Nigeria: Two Years On, Northern Supporters Await Buhari’s Magic – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Two Years On, Northern Supporters Await Buhari's Magic
AllAfrica.com
He never called himself a revolutionist – he was a former military dictator who imposed draconian laws – but President Muhammadu Buhari electoral campaign in 2014 and 2015 can be described as revolutionary. His campaign was more or less a mass …
The APC government: A mid-term assessment
Two years of APC: Buhari should return our economy to 2015 level — Senator Bassey
APC convention: Buhari will attend, we'll wait for him – Oyegun overrules Governors
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!