Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Two Years On, Northern Supporters Await Buhari’s Magic – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Nigeria: Two Years On, Northern Supporters Await Buhari's Magic
AllAfrica.com
He never called himself a revolutionist – he was a former military dictator who imposed draconian laws – but President Muhammadu Buhari electoral campaign in 2014 and 2015 can be described as revolutionary. His campaign was more or less a mass …
The APC government: A mid-term assessmentGuardian (blog)
Two years of APC: Buhari should return our economy to 2015 level — Senator BasseyVanguard
APC convention: Buhari will attend, we'll wait for him – Oyegun overrules GovernorsDaily Post Nigeria
Nigeria Today –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –Daily Trust –Leadership Newspapers
all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.