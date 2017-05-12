Thirty Aircrafts Storm Minna For IBB’s Daughter’s Wedding

Twenty six private jets and four police and air force aircrafts landed in Minna on Friday for the wedding of former President Ibrahim Babangida’s daughter.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the aircrafts brought the various dignitaries for the event.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Vice President Namadi Sambo were at the wedding.

Others included Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Ahmed Abdulfatah of Kwara and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

Business moguls Aliko Dangote and Tony Elemulu, as well as members of the Federal Executive Councils including Ministers of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, and Defence Mansur Dan-Ali as well as Minister of State for Solid Mineral Development, Abubakar Bwari, also attended.

Mr. Babangida’s daughter, Halima, is the last child of the family and she is married a Gombe businessman, Auwal Abdullahi.

Mr. Abdullahi gave 10 cows and N500, 000 as dowry for his bride.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Garba Wushishi performed the symbolic ceremony of handing over Halimat to Mr. Abdullahi.

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State received the bride on behalf of the groom, who hails from the state.

NAN reports that a special prayer by Kabiru Gombe was offered for the couple. He stressed the significance of marriage in Islam and called on the bride to submissive and loyal to her husband.

The wedding ceremony scheduled for 11.30 a.m was held after 2.45p.m.

