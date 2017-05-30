This 10-year-old Started an Empowering Clothing Line after Being Bullied for her Dark Skin – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
This 10-year-old Started an Empowering Clothing Line after Being Bullied for her Dark Skin
BellaNaija
After being bullied for her dark skin by students in two schools, this 10-year-old girl took matters into her own hands. The young lady, Kheris, started a clothing line called Flexin In My Complexion as a way to encourage other who might be going …
