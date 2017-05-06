Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This artist gives broken records new life through stunning vinyl portraits

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Greg Frederick is a Brooklyn-based artist who hand breaks vinyl records into pieces, and then arranges them into stunning portraits of iconic figures. Digital Trends went to his Brooklyn studio to check out how he gets it done.

The post This artist gives broken records new life through stunning vinyl portraits appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.