This Awo, when is he coming?

By Dare Babarinsa Thirty years after his departure from the terrestrial realm, the mystique of Obafemi Awolowo still endures. On Tuesday, May 9, the faithful gathered at the Ikenne, Ogun State home of the Awolowos, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his death. I too would have been there, but my wife and children insisted I stayed home to celebrate for May 9 is my birthday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

