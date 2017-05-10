This Baby Buffalo Schooling A Full-Grown Elephant Will Make You Smile [Video]

There’s David versus Goliath, and then there’s a tiny buffalo causing a massive elephant to backpedal at a serious rate of knots.

The latest video coming out of the Kruger Park is a real beaut, filmed five kilometres from the Mopani camp and showing a young buffalo with plenty of bluster.

Filmed by Andrew Cohen, this below from Traveller24:

“We were going for our late afternoon drive while taking it very slowly, when we came up to a reservoir and decided to stop and watch for a while. We saw a buffalo cow walking out from behind the bush towards the waterhole, and in tow was her brand new little calf following diligently behind her. We then noticed the ellie coming from the left hand side towards the mom and baby buffalo. It seemed as if he wanted to interact with them both, but this baby wasn’t having any of it! …Initially we were shocked because we thought the calf was going to be crushed by the elephant, but as it all unfolded, our emotions turned to laughter because of the fact that the elephant just wanted to get away from this little guy.”

Give it horns, laaitie:

[source:traveller24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

