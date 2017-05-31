Hermes bag goes for $522k – The Straits Times
|
Newsweek
|
Hermes bag goes for $522k
The Straits Times
A Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Birkin 30 on display at a preview at Christie's in Hong Kong last year. It is identical to the Hermes handbag that broke the record for the world's most expensive handbag sold at an auction yesterday. Only one or …
This Birkin Bag Just Sold for $380000 at Auction
See the bag that sells for $380000
Diamond-encrusted Hermes handbag sold for a record $377000
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News.
