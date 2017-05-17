This Guy Says That If You Stop Eating So Much Avo You Might Be Able To Afford Property [Video]

Since Millennials around the world have taken a destructive fancy for avocado pears, many have spoken up, berating their expensive choice of consumables in general.

The most recently to do so is an Australian millionaire who told Millennials that if they want to buy a house, they need to stop spending “$40 a day on smashed avocados and coffees”.

Tim Gurner is a luxury property developer in Melbourne and is responsible for over $3.8 billion in projects. During a conversation on 60 Minutes in Australia, he implied “that young people can’t afford to buy property because they’re wasting money on fancy toast and overpriced coffee,” reports The Guardian.

Here’s a snippet:

“When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each,” he said. “We’re at a point now where the expectations of younger people are very, very high.” He added: “We are coming into a new reality where … a lot of people won’t own a house in their lifetime. That is just the reality.” Asked if he believes young people will never own a home, he responded: “Absolutely, when you’re spending $40 a day on smashed avocados and coffees and not working. Of course.”

The 35-year-old executive then offered a point of comparison, describing how hard he worked when he was young. “When I had my first business when I was 19, I was in the gym at 6am in the morning, and I finished at 10.30 at night, and I did it seven days a week, and I did it until I could afford my first home. There was no discussions around, could I go out for breakfast, could I go out for dinner. I just worked.”

Although Gurner has come under fire for his comments, he is not the only one to comment on Millenials’ lifestyles.

Last year, Australian demographer Bernard Salt wrote “that if young people stopped going to “hipster cafes”, they could purchase property”.

US congressman Jason Chaffetz also suggested that “people struggling to afford health insurance should stop buying smartphones”.

“But it’s just so good,” cried the Millenial generation in unison, eating glorious avos to help them forget the woes that come with the lifestyle that has been unwittingly bestowed on them by previous generations.

Over to Gurner:

Tim Gurner believes our housing crisis will be resolved when young Aussies inherit the ‘incredible wealth’ from the Baby Boomers. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/iET9sus8qW — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) May 15, 2017

Whatever are we going to do now?

[source:theguardian]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

