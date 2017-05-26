This Handsome 4-year-old Boy Kidnapped In Owerri, Imo State (Photos)
A little 4-year-old boy, Identified as Wisdom has been kidnapped by an unknown man in Owerri, Imo State Nigeria.
The sad announcement was made on Facebook by Tessy Tromp who begged the general public to help in locating the boy by contacting the nearest police station.
