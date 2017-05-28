Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This Is What Intimidates Some Men About Me – Waje

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje has opened up on her relationship with men adding that a particular feature about her intimidates some men. The singer who is blessed with a soothing voice revealed this during a recent chat adding that her type of man is one “who is God fearing and has…

The post This Is What Intimidates Some Men About Me – Waje appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.