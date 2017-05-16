This is why this photo of Dino Melaye and TBoss bothers you so much

YNaija

Earlier today, a photograph of Big Brother Naija runner-up, TBoss and Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi) at the launch of his book, Antidotes for Corruption, surfaced online and it has all but scattered the internet. [In case you missed it: TBoss spotted …



and more »