This Kid Just Beat Ellen For The Most Retweets Of All Time

What you’re looking at above is part of THIS tweet, sent by Ellen Degeneres back in 2014, when she hosted the 2014 Oscars.

Damn you Bradley Cooper and your tiny T-Rex arms.

Since then the TV host has ruled the roost when it comes to most retweets, but now she has been overtaken by a 16-year-old kid from Nevada called Carter Wilkerson.

Here’s the Daily Dot:

Carter Wilkerson’s attempt to get 18 million retweets in exchange for unlimited chicken nuggets from Wendy’s for a year broke the record for most retweets ever. And despite falling very short of the high bar it set for him, Wendy’s is giving the kid free nuggets for a year anyway.

This is the tweet he sent on April 6:

It seems Wendy’s took pity on him when he broke Ellen’s record (3 526 061 retweets at the time of writing), sending this tweet yesterday:

Well played, Carter, you get all the nuggs.

Wendy’s is also donating $100 000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in Wilkerson’s name, which is pretty dope.

A few things you might now know about Carter via Heavy:

He Went From 150 Followers to 104k

During his interview with Ellen, Wilkerson said that when he first started, he had just 150 followers on Twitter. Now, he’s got 104k. All in the span of a few weeks. Carter explains that the morning after he posted the tweet, he woke up to 50,00 retweets. “I thought I was dreaming. I was dumbfounded– it was crazy.” Ellen jokingly responds, “Well it is crazy.” Before leaving the show, Ellen threatened, “If you pass me, Carter, I will come to your house. I will take that TV back, I will take the underwear back, and I will… do more.”

His Classmates Call Him ‘the Nugget Kid’

In an interview on Monday with the New York Times [yes, even the New York Times are on board], Carter said that his classmates have started calling him “the Nugget Kid”. “I think they’re all pretty jealous,” he tells the outlet. “Who doesn’t want to be the Nugget Kid?”

Though Carter realizes [sic] his time in the spotlight may be brief, he hopes to use his internet fame to do some good in the world. He’s encouraged followers to donate to Pinocchio’s Mom on the Run, an organization supporting women with breast cancer.

He’s Captain of His High School Football Team

Carter, the oldest of four siblings, runs hurdles in track and is the captain of his high school’s football team.

Let’s hope he doesn’t eat too many nuggets and end up like most American teens – overweight and on the couch.

