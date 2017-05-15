Pages Navigation Menu

This Single Father’s Tweet will Definitely Make you Smile

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

This is both cute and inspiring. 😊 A Twitter user @DezWeNeedMoore shared a photo from his graduation day at Texas State University and in less than 36 hours has gathered almost 19,000 retweets and over 60,000 likes. Here’s why: – Graduated 🎓 – Debt-free 💸 – Single Father 👨‍👧‍👦 I do it all for them. […]

