This smart mannequin aims to improve pat-down procedures at airports
Airport security frisks can sometimes upset passengers, so the TSA is now using a smart mannequin to train officers on how to get the pat-down procedure exactly right while ensuring nothing’s missed
The post This smart mannequin aims to improve pat-down procedures at airports appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!