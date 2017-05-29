This Stellies Student Was Hijacked And Killed This Weekend

On Saturday morning, the body of 21-year-old Stellenbosch University student, Hannah Cornelius, was found “near a farm between the town and Kraaifontein,” reports EWN.

The news rocked South Africa as violence against women has been the topic of heated conversation in recent weeks. IOL reports that Cornelius is the daughter of the chief magistrate of Simon’s Town, Willem Cornelius, and was a “second-year humanities student at the University of Stellenbosch”.

According to police, Cornelius and a friend were hijacked in Bird Steet, Stellenbosch CBD on Friday evening. The friend was found in Kraaifontein by police. He had sustained head injuries and is currently in hospital.

Three suspects, two in their 30s, have been arrested and are expected to “make their first court appearance on Monday”.

EWN reports that Stellies’ Martin Viljoen says they are “appalled” by the senseless murder:

“We wish the injured student well and will do everything in our power to assist the police in their investigation. We have started to provide support to the friends of the deceased student and encourage students to make use of the university’s crisis number.”

Condolences to Cornelius’s family and friends. The image below via her Facebook page:

[source:ewn&iol]

