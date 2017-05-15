This Weekend’s Global Cyber-Attack Is Not Over – Do This To Protect Your Computers And Business

Microsoft might have done all it could to prevent the imminent ransomware attack that hit the world this past weekend, but consumers and businesses sure didn’t – and, as the world awakens to their PCs this Monday morning, it is predicted that many more people will become victims.

The ransomware, known as WannaCry (aka WannaDecryptor, aka WannaCryptor, aka WanaCypt0r, aka WCry), was among a “trove of NSA spy tools that were either leaked or stolen” in April, reports NBC.

According to The Verge, this is how it works:

The software exploits a security flaw in Windows XP, and once it infects a computer, it encrypts the files and spreads to other computers. Victims receive a demand for a payment of $300 in Bitcoin in order to regain access.

This is the display message that pops up when your files are locked:

After the tools were made public by a hacking group called Shadow Brokers, the NY Times reports that:

[The attack] began proliferating quickly on Friday, and by Sunday, the attack had afflicted 10 000 organizations and 200 000 computers in more than 150 countries.

Check out this graphic to see where the attacks were.

Microsoft had released a security patch for the vulnerabilities in March – but “many corporations don’t automatically update their systems because Windows updates can screw up their legacy software programs,” reports NBC.

Tsk tsk.

The “phenomenon of companies failing to update their systems” is an annoying security issue – and has been one for years – but consumers are also at risk:

Microsoft requires Windows 10 customers to automatically update their computers, but some people with older PCs disabled automatic updates. In the U.K., hospitals were crippled by the cyberattack, which forced operations to be canceled and ambulances to be diverted.

Also hit were Deutsche Bahn, the Russian Central Bank, Russian Railways, Russia’s Interior Ministry, Megafon and Telefónica.

So you want to know what you can do to prevent it? Well, first of all, you should really update your Windows. Here’s a step-by-step:

Install Microsoft’s patch (MS17-010) – HERE – which closes the SMB Server vulnerability used in this ransomware attack. Back up your data on an offline hard drive. Install all Windows updates. Scan all systems. After detecting the malware attack as MEM:Trojan.Win64.EquationDrug.gen, reboot the system. Make sure MS17-010 patches are installed. Use a reputable security software to prevent attacks in the future. If none of that makes any sense, call NEWORDER as soon as possible.

But not even software is foolproof. Having cyber security personnel on board to monitor suspicious activity is even more important, especially if your PC is life.

Local cybersecurity professionals, NEWORDER tirelessly campaign for businesses – and individuals – to up their cyber security in every which way.

Offering services which verify whether “the best practices and appropriate security measures are in place to mitigate and minimise the impact of known and unknown security risks,” NEWORDER’s service delivery comprises of hands-on experience – something they have been working on for two decades.

Come on, guys, how many times do we need to tell you?

[source:nbc&nytimes&theverge]

