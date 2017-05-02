Those pushing Buhari for 2019 do not love him and do not love Nigeria – Doherty

By Nwafor Sunday

Former acting National Vice-Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and ex-gubernatorial aspirant in Lagos State, Adedeji Doherty, has said that anybody asking President Buhari to contest for the 2019 presidential election do not like him and Nigeria.

He made this known in an interview with newsmen (The Sun) on Tuesday. However, he advised All Progressives Congress, APC, not to stress much for what is written is written, as PDP will bounce back and claim their rightful position coming 2019 Presidential election.

Speaking further he said, “Anybody asking Buhari to seek a second term is Buhari’s enemy. I believe that his family members will even persuade him not to run if some cabal wanted to push him to run because of their own personal interests.

“ I don’t think Buhari is healthy enough to withstand the rigours of campaign talk less of now being in charge for another four years.

“Those wishing to drag Buhari into 2019 don’t love him. They also don’t love Nigeria. Campaign for Presidency is not a joke. Buhari may not be able to withstand the rigours” he said.

