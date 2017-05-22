Those Saying Goodluck Jonathan Did Not Do Anything For Nigerians & Ijaws Are Suffering From Madness – Fani-kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, berated those saying ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan did nothing for the Ijaw nation.

Recall that the Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson had recently claimed that the Ijaw nation benefited nothing from the six years of Jonathan’s administration.

Reacting to the claim, Fani-Kayode, stressed that those making such comments are suffering from “delusion and madness.

”The Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain, who made the remark also prayed to God to grant the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party victory at the Supreme Court.In a series of tweets on its Twitter handle, he said victory at the apex court will lead to reclaiming the party back from “the coupists and usurpers that hijacked it.”

Fani-Kayode wrote: “May God grant us victory at the Supreme Court this morning. May we take our party back from the coupists and usurpers that highjacked it.“Those that say that @GEJonathan did nothing for the Ijaws and the Nigerian people are suffering from a rare form of delusion and madness.”

