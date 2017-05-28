Thousands distressed after sim card switch off

Ugandans in their thousands Airtel subscribers especially were left cursing after their sim cards were switched off even after they had successfully re-registered through a process coordinated by Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA).

Telecom companies were supposed to switch off those who had not reregistered at midnight on May 19, an order which they executed. However the following day Airtel customer centers were teeming with people wondering why they had been disconnected in spite of their efforts to register.

Mobile money business were also affected causing a serious disruption in one of the fastest ways to send and receive money in Uganda. In a surprise move however, President Museveni extended the registration exercise to Aug 30.

