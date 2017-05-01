Pages Navigation Menu

The Latest: 100 arrested after clash with police in Germany – Fox News

Posted on May 1, 2017 in World


The Latest: 100 arrested after clash with police in Germany
ISTANBUL – The Latest on May Day events around the world (all times local):. 8:25 p.m.. Police clashed with far-right demonstrators in the eastern German town of Apolda, taking 100 people into custody before declaring the situation under control
