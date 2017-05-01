The Latest: 100 arrested after clash with police in Germany – Fox News
Fox News
The Latest: 100 arrested after clash with police in Germany
Fox News
ISTANBUL – The Latest on May Day events around the world (all times local):. 8:25 p.m.. Police clashed with far-right demonstrators in the eastern German town of Apolda, taking 100 people into custody before declaring the situation under control …
