Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Thousands more flee bloody mayhem from Burundi – Caj News Africa

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Caj News Africa

Thousands more flee bloody mayhem from Burundi
Caj News Africa
BUJUMBURA, (CAJ News) – THE instability of the situation in Burundi is increasingly pushing civilians to flee to neighboring countries in search of security. Since April 2015, some 410 000 refugees and asylum-seekers have been forced to flee their homes.
Burundi 'peace run' attracts 8 000, say organisersChronicle

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.