Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Three cops killed, two others injured in Garissa attack – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Three cops killed, two others injured in Garissa attack
The Star, Kenya
Two police officers died while two others were injured following an attack in Garissa town, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. /THE STAR. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Three police officers including an inspector were on Wednesday killed …
Three police officers killed after vehicle hit by IED in LiboiThe Standard
3 police killed in LiboiDaily Nation

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.