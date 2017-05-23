Three killed in Ivory Coast clashes between ex-rebels and police

Three people were killed when police clashed Tuesday with former rebels who had blocked the road into Bouake, Ivory Coast’s second biggest city, to demand government compensation payments, an AFP reporter said.

Three bloodied bodies were brought into the main Bouake hospital, the reporter said, shortly after police in the morning stepped in to clear the protesters who had blocked off the southern road into Bouake on Monday.

The trouble in the world’s top cocoa producer comes days after a crippling four-day army mutiny staged by other former rebels who joined the army in 2011, when peace returned after a decade of violence that had split the country in two.

Those mutineers ended their protests and returned to barracks last week after reaching an agreement with the government in a pay dispute.

But other former rebels who disarmed and did not join the army are now demanding identical compensation payments from the government.

Of the around 8,400 rebels involved in the Ivorian war, some 2,000 have joined the nation’s armed forces.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

