Three medical doctors reportedly arrive Nigeria to treat Buhari

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Three medical doctors reportedly arrived Nigeria on Thursday to attend to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. According to Sahara Reporters, the doctors are all British and Caucasian – two males and one female. A source allegedly told the news platform, that the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has set up a “safe house” in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

