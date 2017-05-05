Three medical doctors reportedly arrive Nigeria to treat Buhari
Three medical doctors reportedly arrived Nigeria on Thursday to attend to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. According to Sahara Reporters, the doctors are all British and Caucasian – two males and one female. A source allegedly told the news platform, that the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has set up a “safe house” in […]
