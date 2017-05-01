Pages Navigation Menu

Three persons confirmed dead in plane crash

Posted on May 1, 2017

It was a terrible scene in Spain when  three German nationals were confirmed dead when the small plane they were travelling in crashed in southern Spain at the weekend, authorities said Monday. They were flying from the southeastern town of Muchamiel to Granada in southern Andalucia on Saturday afternoon, and crashed in a mountainous area …

