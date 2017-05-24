Three police officers killed in northern Kenya bomb attack

Nairobi, Kenya | AFP | Three Kenyan police officers were killed on Wednesday morning when their vehicle hit a homemade bomb on a road near the Somali border in the northeast of the country.

The vehicle was driving towards the regional town of Garissa when it struck the device close to the Liboi border post.

“They all died on the spot after their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device,” said a regional police officer, on condition of anonymity.

Police spokesman George Kinoti confirmed the incident, saying: “There was an attack this morning and we lost officers.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Kenya’s eastern border with Somalia is notoriously restive and prone to attacks staged by Al-Qaeda-linked Shabaab militants.

The attack came a day after police warned of increased Islamist activity in the area.

Islamic militants “are dispatching operatives into parts of north eastern region to lay IEDs along routes used by our security patrols in efforts to frustrate our security operations at the border areas,” the police statement said.

The Shabaab is fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu but began attacking Kenya in 2011 after Nairobi ordered its troops into Somalia to fight the militants.

The post Three police officers killed in northern Kenya bomb attack appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

