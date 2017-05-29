Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Three South African women rape man for 3 days

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

A South African man has been left traumatized after he was drugged and raped ‘numerous’ times over three days by three female assailants. The 23-year-old man’s ordeal began when he hailed down a communal taxi in eastern Pretoria on Friday – which had three young women inside. According to TimesLive, the ride took a dramatic turn when […]

The post Three South African women rape man for 3 days appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.