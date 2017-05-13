Three Suicide Bombers Attack University Of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Kill Security Official

Three Suicide bombers who attempted to attack the Department of Works at the University of Maiduguri at about 1:10am were killed. Two university security personnel on duty were also affected, with one killed by the bombers.

According to a statement released by NEMA spokesman, the injured victims have been administered first aid while the corpses were evacuated by the NEMA officials.

“Today,13/

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

