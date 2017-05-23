Three-time MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies five days after car accident – Firstpost
|
Firstpost
|
Three-time MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies five days after car accident
Firstpost
Rome: American World Superbike rider Nicky Hayden, hit by a car in a bicycle accident in Italy last week, has died of his injuries, the Italian hospital where he was treated said Monday. Hayden, 35, who won the 2006 MotoGP world title, suffered severe …
Nicky Hayden dies five days after cycling crash
Nicky Hayden, Champion Motorcyclist, Killed In Italy
Nicky Hayden, former MotoGP champion, dies after bicycle crash in Italy
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!