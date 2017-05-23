Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Three-time MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies five days after car accident – Firstpost

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Firstpost

Three-time MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies five days after car accident
Firstpost
Rome: American World Superbike rider Nicky Hayden, hit by a car in a bicycle accident in Italy last week, has died of his injuries, the Italian hospital where he was treated said Monday. Hayden, 35, who won the 2006 MotoGP world title, suffered severe
Nicky Hayden dies five days after cycling crashCNN
Nicky Hayden, Champion Motorcyclist, Killed In ItalyNPR
Nicky Hayden, former MotoGP champion, dies after bicycle crash in ItalyThe Sydney Morning Herald
ABC Online –Herald Sun –ESPN
all 238 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.