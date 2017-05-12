Through Adopt-A-School Initiative Etisalat Nigeria is providing Succour to the Education Sector

As a brand that cares for its customers and communities, Etisalat Nigeria is investing in Nigeria’s Education in an effort aimed at ensuring the development of the sector while also contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). This has led Etisalat to bring some schools across key communities in Nigeria under its Adopt-A-School initiative. The […]

The post Through Adopt-A-School Initiative Etisalat Nigeria is providing Succour to the Education Sector appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

