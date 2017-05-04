Throwback Music: D’Prince feat. D’Banj – Give It To Me

We absolutely love the old Mo’ Hits squad and their ability to churn out hits after hits seamlessly. D’Prince features the Kokomaster himself, D’Banj on this 2010 track, “Give It To Me“. The usual suspect, Don Jazzy was behind the production credits. The video which was directed by Sesan and featured other acts like Wande […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

