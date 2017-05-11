Throwback Music: Olu Maintain – Yahooze

Make a “V” sign with the index and middle fingers on both hands and throw them into the air. That is basically the “Yahooze” dance made popular by the Olu Maintain song of the same title released in 2007. After disbanding the group, Maintain in 2004, Olu Maintain eventually got signed to Kennis Music and dropped the […]

The post Throwback Music: Olu Maintain – Yahooze appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

