Throwback Picture Of Late Moji Olaiya In APC Campaign Attire

Below is a picture of Moji Olaiya, a Nollywood Actress who recently passed away 2 months after she gave birth to her second child.

In the picture, she’s seen putting on an APC attire which looks like she was on a campaign with the party.

It is not quite clear which politician she was campaigning for, but a post by City People says the provision of funds for her burial arrangement was turned down by the Gov Fayose led Ekiti State Government cos she openly campaigned for the then incumbent APC governor, Kayode Fayemi who was defeated by Gov Fayose a PDP member. Provisions for her burial later got sorted out by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, an APC Chieftain.

